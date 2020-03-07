COVID-19 cases jump to 716 in France

Paris [France], Mar 7 (Xinhua/ANI): France has detected 716 cases of coronavirus infection and 11 patients have died of the virus, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The two new deaths have been confirmed in Hauts-de-France and Normandy. The cases of infection increased by 103 in less than 24 hours.

In view of the spread of COVID-19, France has decided to close nurseries and schools in two most affected regions, L'Oise in the north and Haut-Rhin on the German border, for 15 days from March 9.

At the national level, France remains at the pre-epidemic stage, but it's expected that it's only a matter of time before authorities officially declare the transition to the stage of the epidemic with reinforced restriction measures. (Xinhua/ANI)

