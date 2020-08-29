COVID-19 death toll in Moscow rises to 4,798

Moscow [Russia], August 29 (ANI): A total of 12 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Moscow over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the Russian capital has now risen to 4,798, Sputnik reported citing the city's coronavirus response center.

"Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

A total of 10 COVID-19 infected people died in Moscow in the previous day.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 24,637,475 while the death toll stands at 835,045. (ANI)

