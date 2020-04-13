COVID-19 deaths in Britain surpass 10,000 mark

London [UK], April 13 (ANI): The total tally of COVID-19 deaths in Britain mounted to 10,600 this weekend, health officials said.

The death toll from the virus in English hospitals rose by 657 to 9,594, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Easter Sunday, according to The New York Times.

Citing local media reports, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was quoted saying that Britain's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could fall by 25 to 30 per cent in the second quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunak made the remarks when discussing with his colleagues about the virus's impact on the economy as members of the Cabinet pressed for easing lockdown restrictions next month.

As of Sunday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Britain hit 84,279, said the department.

On the same day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also "discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers," a Downing Street spokesperson said. (ANI)

