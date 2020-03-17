COVID-19: Russia bans foreigners from March 18 to May 1

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Russia on Tuesday imposed temporary restrictions on foreign citizens visiting the country from March 18 to May 1 in order to counter the further spread of the coronavirus infection.

"Starting from 00:00 (local time) on March 18, 2020, till 00:00 (local time) on May 1, 2020, most of foreign citizens and stateless persons will not be allowed to enter the Russian Federation. Those restrictions will not apply to certain categories of people: employees (and their family members) of diplomatic missions and consular offices, international organisations and their representations, other official foreign representations located in the Russian Federation; drivers of international motor transport, crew members of aircrafts, sea and river vessels, international trains; members of official delegations; bearers of diplomatic, official or regular private visas (only for those planning to attend the funeral of a close relative); persons permanently residing in the Russian Federation; transit passengers travelling through air border crossing points (airports)," the Embassy of Russia said in an advisory.

Starting from 00:00 (local time) on March 18, 2020, all the Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad temporarily suspend accepting any visa applications except for diplomatic, official and regular business visa applications from foreign nationals and stateless persons mentioned above (issuance of visas according to the already accepted applications is being suspended as well), the advisory noted.

E-visa services will also become temporarily unavailable, it added.

At present, there are more than 90 confirmed cases in the Federation.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the necessary measures were undertaken in order to ensure the state security, protect public health and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Sputnik news agency reported. (ANI)

