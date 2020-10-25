COVID-19 spreading in Germany faster than in early 2020, hard months ahead: Merkel

Berlin [Germany], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The COVID-19 infections in Germany are spreading more rapidly than at the beginning of the year, which indicates that the country is yet to face its most difficult months, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday during her regular television address to the nation.

"We are in a very serious phase of the COVID pandemic. The number of new cases is spiraling upwards, day by day. The pandemic is spreading again rapidly, even faster than at the start more than six months ago," Merkel said.

She added that for Germany "the comparatively relaxed summer is over" and it depends on the citizens' actions on how they would spend the winter and celebrate Christmas.



Merkel called on the Germans to refrain from traveling, outdoors meetings and activities.

"Please, do not travel unless it is absolutely essential. Please, do not celebrate unless it is absolutely essential. Please, stay at home, in your own town, wherever possible," the chancellor said.

On Saturday, Germany has confirmed 14,714 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, Germany reported 403,291 COVID-19 infections overall, with 9,954 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

