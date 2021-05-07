COVID-19: Switzerland stands with India in its hour of need, says envoy Heckner

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Switzerland stands with India in its hour of need and our objective is to get all possible assistance that we can as quickly as possible, said Swiss Ambassador Dr. Ralf Heckner on Friday as India continues to face the mounting challenge posed by the record rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Switzerland stands with India in its hour of need. At this point, our objective is to get all possible assistance to India that we can as quickly as possible. What we are witnessing today is international solidarity at its best. It is impressive to see how many countries and private businesses are stepping up to the plate," said Ambassador Heckner.

Earlier in the day, India received a consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplies from Switzerland as the country continues its fight against COVID-19.



"Taking forward our close, broad and longstanding friendship. Grateful to Switzerland for consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived early this morning," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, MEA's official spokesperson.

Earlier, Switzerland had committed to India that the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to help the country tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Swiss Embassy in India, the medical supplies will be distributed with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society.

India on Thursday reported fresh 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, as per the government data. With this, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

