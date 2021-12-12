COVID-19: With 633 new infections, UK registers biggest daily jump in Omicron cases

London [UK], December 12 (ANI): With 633 Omicron cases, the UK on Saturday registered the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country.

According to British health authorities, the total number of Omicron variant cases in the country is 1,898.

The UK health security agency (UKHSA) estimated that if Omicron continues to grow at the present rate, the variant will become the dominant strain, accounting for more than 50 per cent of all COVID-19 infections in the country by mid-December, reported Xinhua.



It is also projected that if current trends continue unchanged, Britain will exceed 1 million Omicron infections by the end of this month.

The latest data came as experts are warning Omicron could cause between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England by the end of April if no extra measures are brought in, reported Xinhua.

Britain reported 54,073 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,771,444, according to official figures.

The country also reported a further 132 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 146,387, with 7,413 COVID-19 patients still in hospital, reported Xinhua.

More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 39 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine. (ANI)

