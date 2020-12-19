COVID positive Macron's condition stable

Paris [France], December 19 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition, and examinations had given reassuring results, as per an official statement from his office on Saturday.

"The President of the Republic presents a stable state of health compared to Friday. He still presents the same symptoms of COVID-19 disease (fatigue, cough, muscle aches) which in no way prevent him from performing his duties," the Elysee Palace said in a press release, as quoted by Sputnik.

Chief Doctor Jean-Christophe Perrochon said that the French President's medical team is carrying out examinations on a regular basis "with reassuring results", Sputnik reported further.





After Macron tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency on Thursday said that in accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely.

France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus. (ANI)

