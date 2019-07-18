European researcher and political scientist Siegfried O Wolf (File photo)
European researcher and political scientist Siegfried O Wolf (File photo)

CPEC stands on shaky legal ground: European researcher

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Brussels [Belgium], July 18 (ANI): European researcher and political scientist Siegfried O Wolf has said that the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stands on an extremely shaky legal ground.
While referring to the ongoing CPEC project in Gilgit-Baltistan, a disputed region under Pakistani occupation, Wolf said, "The whole CPEC stands legally on an extraordinary shaky ground. Firstly, Gilgit-Baltistan is occupied and administered by Pakistan. Furthermore, it is even not made by Pakistan itself constitutionally a part of the country."
"Secondly, it lacks completely local ownership. Neither the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, nor the powerless political institutions and representatives installed on behalf of Pakistan's central government have any decision-making power in the CPEC process," he added.
Wolf also said, "The accession of Gilgit-Baltistan to Pakistan by an unauthorised British officer in the wake of the partition lacks legitimacy. As such, Pakistan occupation and administration of Gilgit-Baltistan is against international agreements."
He stressed that China is clearly aware of the disputed status of Gilgit-Baltistan and that any development projects and investments are subsequently in a legal-limbo.
"But apparently, given the paramount significance of the CPEC project and considering that Gilgit-Baltistan offers the only land-based connectivity between China and Pakistan, China decided to ignore the disputed status and thus assenting accepts to violate international norms."
The researcher believed that CPEC is part of China's increasingly assertive and expansionist foreign policy agenda to create a new Chinese dominated quasi-alliance system based on 'tributary states'.
"The CPEC is a clear expression of China's ambitions not only to change the international order to its advantage but also for the attempt to establish itself as the absolute regional hegemony in Asia. Therefore, besides the economic aspects, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects are aiming to achieve political influence in beneficiary countries in order to ensure geopolitical, strategic and military interests," Wolf said.
He remarked that after assessing the first phase of the CPEC implementation, (infrastructure and energy sector development) one can state that there are predominantly two groups profiting from the project -- Chinese state-owned companies (including private one enjoying large-scale backing from Beijing) as well as military-owned or runned companies, like Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) or the Special Communication Organisation (SCO).
"However, the 'lion's share' of the contracts went to Chinese companies, meaning that the provided capital from Beijing either stays in China or will outflow from Pakistan towards China. It is a similar scenario we must expect with the potentially upcoming earnings," Wolf said.
"Until now, the opportunities for Pakistani private companies (especially small, middle-sized companies or SMEs) to win over a CPEC contract must be described as 'abysmally'," he added.
Speaking about his new book about the much ambitious project of China, Wolf said, "The purpose of the book is to offer a comprehensive assessment of the CPEC implementation, covering not only the economic aspects but especially the social, political, security and environment-related impacts on Pakistan and society with focus on local communities."
"Moreover, it elaborates on the official rhetoric as well as the hidden agenda of the corridor," said Wolf, who is also the Director of Research at Brussels-based geopolitical think-tank, South Asia Democratic Forum.
Wolf remarked, "Furthermore, to assess the potential impact of the CPEC on the region, more concrete: how far is the CPEC an engine for regional cooperation or a source for further conflict?"
"Against this backdrop, the book aims to serve as an important reference for policy-makers, academics and other stakeholders committed to sustainable economic growth through regional cooperation and respect for democracy, human rights, peace and stability in South Asia and beyond," he further said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:25 IST

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' gets life imprisonment

New York [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican drug kingpin who minted millions as the head of the infamous Sinaloa cartel for several years, was awarded life imprisonment plus 30 years by a US court here on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:48 IST

Former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was on Wednesday arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:04 IST

India condemns Erbil terror attack

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday strongly condemned yesterday's terrorist attack in Iraq's Erbil city, in which three people, including a Turkish diplomat, were killed and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:02 IST

Nissei introduces Soba soft ice cream in Japan

Kanazawa [Japan], July 18 (ANI): Japan welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourists every year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:49 IST

Death toll reaches 90 in Nepal floods, landslides

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 18 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains since last week in Nepal rose to 90, with about 31 people still missing, the country's home ministry said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:35 IST

Qureshi claims ICJ verdict on Jadhav 'victory' for Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Claiming victory in the ICJ verdict, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India's demand for Kulbhushan Jadhav's acquittal, release and return to India has not been accepted by the court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:05 IST

13 killed, 38 injured in Japan animation studio fire

Kyoto [Japan], July 18 (ANI): At least 13 people died and 38 others were injured in a suspected arson attack at a popular animation studio in Japan's Kyoto city on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:07 IST

Freed Ahmadi man apprise Trump about community's persecution in Pak

Washington DC [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): An Ahmadi man, who was recently released from a Pakistani jail, apprised US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) about the persecution of the community in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:00 IST

Jaishankar to attend BRICS' foreign ministers meet in Brazil next week

New Delhi [India], Jul 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the standalone meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from July 25 to 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:58 IST

USA braces for heatwave with mercury set to reach 100 degrees F...

New York (USA), July 18 (ANI): Temperatures in United States of America (USA) are set to rise in next few days, with predictions that the mercury will hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit in certain parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:15 IST

PM to address 'Howdy Modi' community summit in US

Houston [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a community summit 'Howdy, Modi!' on September 22 during his visit to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:03 IST

Pak to proceed as per law: Imran Khan on ICJ ruling in Jadhav case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country will proceed as per the law in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave its verdict asking Islamabad to review and reconsider the conviction of the former n

Read More
iocl