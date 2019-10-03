Croatia unveils Gandhi statue in Zagreb to mark his 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Croatia has unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Zagreb to commemorate the leader's 150th birth anniversary.

Indian Ambassador Arindam Bagchi was present to commemorate the occasion along with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Wednesday.

"Following the visit of Indian President @rashtrapatibhvn earlier this year, discovering Mahatma Gandhi's visit to Zagreb, with his message of tolerance and peace, is a strong signal of friendship," the Prime Minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

To celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, India had gifted a sculpture of the 'Father of the Nation' to Croatia during President Ram Nath Kovind's official visit to the Balkan country in March.

"This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation and a global icon of peace and non-violence. To mark this special occasion in Croatia, we have offered a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to the Government of Croatia for public display," Kovind had said during a joint presser with his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

Appreciating the Croatian Prime Minister on the occasion, the President wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister @AndrejPlenkovic for unveiling the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Zagreb." (ANI)

