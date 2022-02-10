Czech government to scrap most COVID-19 limits on March 1

Prague [Czech Republic] February 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Czech Republic will start easing COVID-19 curbs on public life this week, with only mask wear mandate to stay in place from March, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.



Unvaccinated people will be allowed back into cafes and restaurants as well as cultural, sports and other mass venues starting Thursday, although there will be limits on gathering sizes, Fiala told a news conference.

"We will gradually raise the number of visitors at cultural and sporting events, so that there will be very few restrictions in place from March 1. Basically, only mask-wearing," he added.

Fiala explained the easing by a shrinking number of daily infections across the central European country. He said that vaccinated people showed milder symptoms in breakthrough cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

