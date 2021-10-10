Czech opposition begins coalition talks after winning legislative polls

Prague [Czech Republic], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The leader of the liberal Czech alliance Together announced on Saturday he was in talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors on forming a coalition government after beating the ruling ANO party.



"We, the representatives of five political parties united in two electoral alliances, have signed a memorandum declaring our wish to create a government," Petr Fiala told reporters.

Fiala's Together lead the parliamentary race with 27.7 per cent of the vote to ANO's 27.2 per cent on Saturday, after 99 per cent of ballots were counted. Prime Minister Andrej Babis conceded the defeat of the center-right ANO.

Fiala said that Together and Pirates/Mayors agreed not to seek any other coalition partners and would ask Czech President Milos Zeman for a mandate to try and form a new government. Zeman cancelled his post-vote TV appearance, set for Sunday, over health problems. (ANI/Sputnik)

