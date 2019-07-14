Czech Republic: 1 dead, 7 wounded after van collides with train

Prague [Czech Republic], July 14 (ANI): At least one person lost their life while seven others were wounded after a van collided with a train near a village in Rakovnik here on Saturday.

At the time of the incident, there were five people in the van and six on board the train, including the driver, according to Xinhua.

Of the wounded, four people were seated in the van, while three were aboard the train. The train driver escaped unscathed, while the current status regarding the van's driver is unknown. Two seriously wounded individuals have been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The crossing where the mishap took place did not have a barrier even though warning lights were installed.

Authorities are investigating the reason behind the accident. (ANI)

