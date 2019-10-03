Representative image
Czech Republic: 1 killed, 9 injured in explosion in Lenora

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:19 IST

Prague [Czech Republic], Oct 03 (Sputnik/ANI): One person was killed and nine others have suffered injuries after an explosion and fire at a residential building in the southern Czech village of Lenora.
"According to the original version [of the events], the explosion occurred first. As a result, one person died, two more received heavy injuries, they were sent to the Prague hospital by helicopter, seven people received lighter injuries and remain in local hospitals. Seven professional and volunteer firefighting units are working on the site of the accident. There were six apartments in the damaged house. The explosion was very strong, heard at the distance of several kilometres," Police spokesperson Stepanka Schwarzova said.
She added that it was not entirely clear whether the explosion preceded the fire or vice versa, and that the explosion could have occurred as the result of someone's ill intent.
Preliminary damage estimates are currently around 15 million Czech korunas ($650,000). (Sputnik/ANI)

