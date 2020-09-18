Czech Republic reports month-worth number of new COVID-19 cases in one day

Prague [Czech Republic], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic over the past day was equivalent to the entire toll of cases detected in March, the Czech Ministry of Health said on Friday.

"The number of new daily coronavirus cases has for the first time surpassed 3,000 and reached 3,130. The number of active cases is 20,289, including 413 hospitalised patients, including 91 in serious condition," the ministry said.

The Czech Republic reported its first coronavirus cases on March 1 and by the end of the month the cumulative toll grew to 3,002 cases.



As of Friday, the overall number of coronavirus cases confirmed by the Czech health authorities has reached 44,155, including 489 fatalities and 23,377 recoveries. The capital of Prague remains the country's worst outbreak, with 191 cases per 100,000 population registered in the past seven days.

In the country with a population of nearly 11 million people, a total of 1.1 million tests have been conducted so far.

Beginning from Friday, the Czech Health Ministry toughened up the coronavirus-related restrictive measures, banning indoor public assembly of more than 10 people and limiting the operation hours of food services from midnight to 6 a.m. In schools, teachers and students were told to wear face masks at all times. (ANI/Sputnik)

