Daily record of 307,900 coronavirus cases confirmed globally: WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], September 14 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases confirmed across the world in the past 24 hours stands at a record high of nearly 308,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the latest, Saturday, data from the WHO, there are now 28,637,952 coronavirus cases confirmed globally, with 307,900 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours.



The previous daily record of new COVID-19 cases was registered on September 6 when 306,857 new cases were confirmed across the world.

The global COVID-19 death toll stands at 917,417.

North and South America have the largest combined number of cases out of all the regions in the world (over 14.7 million cases). (ANI/Sputnik)

