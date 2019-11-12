Danish PM condemns anti-semitic vandalism at Jewish cemetery

Copenhagen [Denmark], Nov 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Sunday (local time) condemned the anti-semitic act of vandalising 80 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in the country.

"Anti-Semitism and racism have no place in our society. And this weekend's attack on a Jewish burial ground in Randers is both an attack on Danish Jews and all of us," she wrote on her Facebook account.

Eighty-four tombstones at a Jewish cemetery in the western Danish city of Randers were reportedly painted with green graffiti, and some overturned, on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking to a local news channel, Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup expressed his wish to have a dialogue with the Jewish community about the incident and to invite a number of organizations to a "hate crime dialogue".

The incident marked one of the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the European country. (ANI)

