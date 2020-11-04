Danish Prime Minister in isolation after lawmakers, officials contract COVID-19: Reports

Copenhagen [Denmark], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen went into isolation and was tested for the COVID-19 infection after several lawmakers and officials, including Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup, contracted the virus, a local media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing the prime minister's office.



Haekkerup said on Tuesday that he was experiencing COVID-like symptoms and confirmed earlier in the day that he tested positive for the virus. Frederiksen attended a meeting last week where Haekkerup was also present.

According to The Local, several lawmakers and Soren Pape Poulsen, the leader of the Danish Conservative Party, have also contracted the coronavirus. A parliamentary questions session with the Prime Minister scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, Denmark has confirmed nearly 50,000 COVID-19 cases, over 36,000 recoveries, and 728 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

