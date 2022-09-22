Danish queen tests positive for COVID-19 after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 22 (ANI): Danish queen Margrethe II tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday evening, the Royal House announced on its website Wednesday.

"HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening and is now residing at Fredensborg Palace. The Queen's activities this week have thus been cancelled," the Royal Family said in an official statement.

The 82-year-old Danish head of state got infected with covid shortly after her return from the state funeral of her third cousin Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, China Daily reported.

After the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II is now Europe's longest-serving monarch.

The 82-year-old has been serving the throne in Denmark for 50 years. She became a monarch in 1972 at the age of 31 after the death of her father Frederik IX.

Around the time of her ascension to the throne, not many favoured the decision. However, she played a crucial role in Denmark's modernisation and development.

Born in 1940 in Copenhagen, she was the eldest of three sisters. At the time of her birth, women didn't have the right to the reins of monarchy and crown.

She completed her 50 years as a monarch in January this year but celebrations were postponed until this weekend due to Covid-19. (ANI)

