British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)

Deal or no deal! Boris promises Brexit on Oct 31 'under any circumstances'

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:50 IST

London [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would not ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond 31 October.
"I'm confident that I can, but to leave on Oct 31 in all circumstances so that the country can move on," the prime minister said in a video posted on his official twitter handle on late Thursday.
Johnson further said, "I have been negotiating over the past five weeks to get us a new deal. The EU leaders were willing to negotiate a deal because they knew we are hoping to leave on Oct 31, either deal or no deal."
On Wednesday, British MPs rejected a motion tabled by the prime minister to dissolve the Parliament and call a snap election on October 15, handing the 55-year-old Conservative leader his third defeat in less than 24 hours.
The motion failed to garner the required two-thirds majority (434) as 298 members voted in favour of it while 56 opposition MPs dissented at House of Commons, CNN reported.
The latest blow to the ruling Conservative government came hours after parliamentarians passed a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit. The opposition MPs, including rebel Conservative lawmakers, backed the bill by 327 votes to 299.
Johnson had tabled the motion calling for an early general election on October 15, following which MPs debated on the proposal.
The prime minister said he won't ask Brussels for a delay and he won't resign to trigger an October election.
"Last night, Jeremy Corbyn (Opposition leader) and others voted to wreck the chance of a deal. Their new law tries to force the Government to go to Brussels, beg for another delay until 2020 or for as long as Brussels demands," Boris said in the video.
The prime minister stated that his countrymen do not want another pointless delay "but this law is even worse." "Brussels could demand that I hand over billions of your money in return for this pointless delay. I refuse to do this," he added.
Boris further slammed the lawmakers, who voted on the bill, saying opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has now "voted to destroy the negotiations, to delay again for no reason and to stop you deciding whether we delay or not."
"It seems to me, he doesn't trust you to make this decision. I do trust you. It would be totally wrong for Parliament to force another pointless delay without your agreement. So if you want Brexit sorted out before October 31, then please as your MP to vote on Monday so that you can have your say on who goes to Brussels to sort this out-- me or Jeremy Corbyn," the prime minister stressed.
Meanwhile, he went on adding that if the Parliament tries to force another pointless delay and "I" refuse to do that, then voters should decide what happens next.
"People can choose Jeremy Corbyn to be Prime Minister go to Brussels on October 17 to delay Brexit again and do what Brussels wants. Or people can choose me to go to Brussels on October 17, try to negotiate a new deal," he said.
Since taking office in July, Johnson has time and again outlined his aim to make the UK leave the EU by October 31 with or without a deal. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:47 IST

Restructure Pak into autonomous states or face existential...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Chairman of the US-based advocacy group, Voice of Karachi, Nadeem Nusrat has warned Pakistan that "it is facing a potentially existential threat and restructuring Pakistan into multiple autonomous states is the only viable solution to save it."

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:54 IST

Robert Mugabe, longstanding dictator of Zimbabwe, dies at 95

Singapore, Sept 6 (ANI): Zimbabwe's revolutionary leader and long-time dictator Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore aged 95 on Friday, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:45 IST

In the run-up to FATF Plenary action, Pak lobbies for support on...

Bangkok [Thailand], Sep 6 (ANI): Pakistan has been lobbying with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is due to present, by October, its evaluation report on Islamabad's action plan to curb terror financing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:37 IST

Taliban, govt. forces clash in western Afghan city

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 6 (ANI): The Taliban have stormed the outskirts of Farah city located in western Afghanistan, prompting the government forces to engage in heavy clashes since early Friday morning (local time), an official said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:18 IST

North Korea unlikely to receive food aid by end of Sept

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI) The Unification Ministry here on Friday said that the promised food aid is unlikely to be delivered to North Korea by the end of this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:15 IST

India, S Korea ink 2 MoUs to boost defence cooperation

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI): India and South Korea on Friday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart here with an aim to intensify defence cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:40 IST

Sudanese PM announces formation of first cabinet since removal of Bashir

Khartoum [Sudan], Sep 6 (ANI): Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Thursday (local time) announced the formation of a transitional cabinet, the first since the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:27 IST

Sri Lanka: 293 suspects arrested in connection with Easter Sunday attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 6 (ANI): The Sri Lankan police on Thursday said that 293 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings in the island country in April.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:27 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Toll mounts to 30 in Bahamas

Nassau [Bahamas], Sept 6 (ANI): At least 30 people have died due to Hurricane Dorian which wreaked havoc in the Bahamas earlier this week, the country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:46 IST

Pak: Rescue worker killed, 10 injured in Quetta blasts

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): A rescue worker was killed and 10 others were injured after twin IED blasts rocked Quetta's Khezai Chowk area on Thursday evening, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Rajnath meets S Korean defence counterpart, discusses boosting ties

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo where they reviewed defence cooperation between both countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:04 IST

Vladivostok: Modi refuses sofa, opts for chair at photo session

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declined a sprawling sofa kept specially for him at a photo session here and instead chose to sit on a chair along with others.

Read More
iocl