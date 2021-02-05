Death toll from COVID-19 in Germany surpasses 60,000 people

Berlin [Germany], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Germany, has risen by 855 to 60,597 within the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.



Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 12,908 to 2,264,909.

More than 2 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 104.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.28 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

