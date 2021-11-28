Death toll from Storm Arwen in UK rises to 3: Reports

London [UK], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of those killed by falling trees due to Storm Arwen in the United Kingdom rose to three on Saturday, after a tree hit a car in Scottish Aberdeenshire, the Sky News broadcaster reported.



Earlier in the day, it was reported on two separate incidents caused by the storm that claimed two lives in Northern Ireland and England.

On Friday, the UK national meteorological service Met Office issued a red warning due to the approaching storm for coastal areas in the northeast of country. The service forecast wind gusts and snow, as well as risks of traffic and energy supplies disruptions, caused by Arwen. (ANI/Sputnik)

