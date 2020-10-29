Death toll of knife attack in France stands at 3

Paris [France], October 29 (ANI): The knife attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday.

President Emmanuel Macron was heading to the city, while Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin held a crisis meeting as he warned people to avoid the site of the attack, Al Jazeera reported.



The attack took place in a church in Nice.

"I can confirm everything suggests this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica," said Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, "I spoke with the president on the phone, he extended his gratitude to the Nice police and all the security forces, and asked me to extend his support to the residents of Nice, where he will arrive late this morning." (ANI)

