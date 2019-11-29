Death toll rises to 46 in Albania quake

Tirana [Albania], Nov 29 (Xinhua/ANI): The death toll in this week's powerful earthquake in Albania has climbed to 46, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday.



According to the ministry, 22 out of the 46 killed are from Durres and Kruje.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near the capital Tirana in the early hours of Tuesday and was followed by several powerful aftershocks. The disaster caused significant destruction, especially in the city of Durres.



The hope for finding more survivors is fading as rescue operations are coming to an end. (Xinhua/ANI)

