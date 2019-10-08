Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Shastra Puja after receiving first Rafale jet

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami after receiving the first of the 36 Rafale jets in the French port city of Bordeaux on Tuesday.

Videos from the Dassault Aviation facility in France' Merignac show Singh writing an "Om" on the jet and laying flowers and a coconut on it.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Performed Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. Worshipping weapons on Vijayadashami has been our Tradition."



Singh received the aircraft at the Rafale fighter jet handing-over ceremony at Merignac in the presence of French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. Members of the top military brass of France as well as senior officials of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, were also present at the ceremony.

The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the Indian Air Force.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the induction of Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force will give a boost to India's air dominance exponentially, adding that the occasion signifies the depth of the strategic partnership between India and France.

"Our airforce is the fourth largest in the world and I believe that the Rafale medium multi-roll Combat aircraft will make us even stronger and give a boost to India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region," Singh said.

"It is a historic and landmark day for Indian armed forces. This ceremony signifies the depth of the strategic partnership between India and France," he added.

The Defence Minister will fly a sortie on the received Rafale aircraft shortly. (ANI)

