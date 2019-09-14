Delhi-based NGO organises event in Geneva to commemorate Gandhi's birth anniversary

Books on Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy were distributed during the event organised to commemorate his birth anniversary in Geneva
ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:26 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 14 (ANI): The Delhi-based Asian-Eurasian Human Right Forum, an NGO working with United Nation's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has organised a side event at the UN headquarters in Geneva to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The NGO distributed a good deal of literature on Gandhi, including some of his outstanding writings. The function was chaired by Abdul Bagi Jibril, a human right activist working on issues related to racial discrimination.
The panelist said that Gandhi's life and philosophy of non-violence and peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths had impacted many outstanding leaders in the recent times, such as Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and former US president Barrack Obama.
KN Pandita, the president of the NGO, said that the UN should recommend the member countries to establish a chair for Gandhian studies in their respective countries.
"The world today stands in great need of adhering to the Gandhian philosophy of peace and nonviolence to redeem people in large part of the globe from discrimination and other sufferings," she said.
Meanwhile, recalling the Mahatma's struggle for freedom, Bagi noted that as a young lawyer Gandhi started his fight for human rights in South Africa against the racist policy of colonialism.
But in the due course of time, Gandhi found that such discriminatory policies and unjustifiable treatment under colonial rule was much worse in India, and hence, the activist added that the Mahatma came to India and dedicated his entire life to the freedom of his country.
One of the panelists, Sultan Shahin said that Gandhi's vision of communal harmony and respect for all religions influenced Muslim leaders like Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Khan Abdul Gafar Khan, Maulana Madani and others who rendered valuable service and strength to India's freedom movement.
Sultan further emphasised that according to Gandhi, "India could not cease to be one nation because people belonging to different religions live in it."
In addition, Gulam Rasool Dehlvi, an Islamic scholar, also reiterated similar views during the panel discussion.
A film on Martin Luthar King's thoughts about Gandhi was also screened on this occasion.
Yashodhan Agalgonkar, a senior research fellow, concluded the event remarking that Gandhi's methods reflected the wisdom from Indian scriptures and teachings of Buddha.
The occasion was also graced by the presence of several NGOs and diplomats who emphasised how the philosophy of Gandhi held relevance in contemporary global human society particularly among the youth.
Japanese students from the UN's University of Peace in Costa Rica also volunteered for the programme. (ANI)

