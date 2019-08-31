A protester holding a placard in London on Aug 31 (Photo/Reuters)
A protester holding a placard in London on Aug 31 (Photo/Reuters)

Demonstrations against UK Parliament's prorogation held in London

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:43 IST

London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Scores of people in London on Saturday held protests against the UK Parliament's prorogation.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier this week received royal approval to prorogue the Parliament for a month. This move reduces the body's opportunity to create legislation which would stop a no-deal Brexit, according to Sputnik.
Saturday's demonstrations were held under the banner of 'Stop the Coup, Defend Democracy'.
The demonstrations were carried out near the UK Prime Minister's official residence.
The pro-Brexiteer Prime Minister has time and again outlined his aim to exit from the European Union (EU) by October 31 with or without a deal. (ANI)

