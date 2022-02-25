Denmark ready to take in refugees from Ukraine: PM Frederiksen

Copenhagen [Denmark], February 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Denmark will accept refugees fleeing from Ukraine, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told journalists on Thursday.

Frederiksen also pledged humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbors.

"There will be internally displaced refugees. There will, of course, also be a lot of pressure on a country like Poland, but also on Moldova and other countries. And then the refugee flows can enter Europe, which Denmark will facilitate," Frederiksen explained.

However, she added that "it is far too early to put figures on how many refugees Denmark will take in."

According to the Danish news agency Ritzau, immigration authorities have started preparations to take in Ukrainian refugees.



Meanwhile, as a NATO member state, Denmark will bolster its own national preparedness and the NATO defense alliance's readiness, Frederiksen said.

"Denmark is not threatened directly ... But (the crisis in Ukraine) will have an impact on our economy and our energy supply. We expect a lasting international crisis, potentially with large costs for the Danish society. We are living in uncertain times," she said.

According to Chief of Defense Flemming Lentfer, Denmark will be used as a "springboard" for Allied forces in the future.

"This may mean that additional Danish forces must be deployed outside the border," Lentfer said.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation," and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in the country following that. (ANI/Xinhua)

