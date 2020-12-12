Denmark reports 3,075 new Covid-19 cases

Copenhagen [Denmark], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Denmark registered 3,075 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 103,564, said the Danish health authority on Friday.



The country also reported nine new deaths from the virus, taking its total Covid-19 death toll to 927.

Denmark's Minister for Health and Elderly Affairs Magnus Heunicke announced on Thursday an extension of the country's partial lockdown measures as of 4 pm local time (0300 GMT) Friday. Around 80 percent of the population have come under the restrictions, local media reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

