Denmark reports 3,337 new COVID-19 cases

Copenhagen [Denmark], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Denmark registered 3,337 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 113,095, said the Danish health authority on Monday.



The country also reported nine new deaths from the virus, taking its national count to 950.

Denmark's Minister for Health and Elderly Affairs Magnus Heunicke announced on Thursday an extension of the country's partial lockdown measures as of 4 p.m. local time (0300 GMT) Friday.

Around 80 percent of the population have come under the restrictions, local media reported.


