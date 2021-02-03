Despite pandemic, French majors participate with intensity in Aero India 2021 exhibition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Aero India 2021 is the first major defence and aerospace exhibition to be held, one year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and French companies have come in force despite the adverse global public health situation, the French Embassy in India said on Wednesday.

"With 28 exhibiting companies, France once again notches the strongest foreign representation at Aero India. This reaffirms the French industry's keen interest in this event, despite the adverse global public health situation," it said.

The statement said that France's participation reflects the enduring commitment of French companies to contributing to developing India's aerospace and defence industry.



The statement further said that French companies invest, design and make in India to produce aircraft and high-tech parts. Over 60 French defence and aerospace companies are present in India through industrial facilities and/or India representation offices. Their activities contribute to the strategic partnership that unites our two countries.

The French companies present at Aero India either at the France Pavillion or exhibiting directly are: ABC - Aerocampus Aquitaine - Airbus - Ametra - ASB Group - Axon' Cable - Cimulec Groupe - Dassault Aviation / Rafale International - Dassault Systemes - Faure Herman - First Switchtech - Gaches Chimie - Liebherr Aerospace - Lisi Aerospace (ANKIT) - MBDA - Nicomatic India - Novae - NSE - Pinette P.E.I. - PSD Aero - Rafaut Group - Recaero - Roxel - Safran - Staubli Tec-System - Techman Head - Thales - UUDS Magnum Aero.

France's participation in Aero India 2021 comes two weeks after France and India conducted joint air force exercises in Jodhpur, involving Rafale on both sides for the first time, and a month after the visit to India of French President Emmanuel Macron's Diplomatic Advisor for the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue. (ANI)

