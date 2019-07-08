Logo of Deutsche Bank (representative image)
Logo of Deutsche Bank (representative image)

Deutsche Bank to slash 18,000 jobs by 2022 in major restructuring

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 09:32 IST

Frankfurt [Germany], July 8 (ANI): Unveiling a radical restructuring plan, 149-year-old Deutsche Bank has decided to slash 18,000 jobs by 2022 along with closing its equities sales and trading business.
"We have announced the most fundamental transformation of Deutsche Bank in decades," bank CEO Christian Sewing said on Sunday.
The latest plan will mark the German bank's retreat from Wall Street, CNN reported. It comes shortly after Garth Ritchie, the head of the investment bank, resigned last week.
While thousands of employees have already been laid off since Sewing took over in April last year, another 18,000 will lose their jobs by the end of 2022. The job reduction would bring the total headcount down to around 74,000 employees.
The restructuring will cost the bank USD 8.3 billion in total. Shares of the bank hit a record low in June after being down almost 25 per cent the previous year.
CNN reported that the job cuts are expected to hit US employees the most. At least 9,300 people work for the bank in North America alone, out of which, most of the jobs are in the US.
The bank has been trying to bounce back since the 2008 recession. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:55 IST

1 killed after 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles southwest Iran

Ahvaz [Iran], July 8 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 24 others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck southwestern province of Khuzestan on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:59 IST

CFWIJ urges Pak govt to ensure safety of journalist Asma Shirazi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): The Pakistan chapter of the Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ) on Monday urged the central government to ensure the safety of senior woman journalist Asma Shirazi following two recent break-in attempts at her home.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:36 IST

Nepal denies Tibetan community's request to hold Dalai Lama's...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): Acting on the pressure from the Chinese mission, the Government of Nepal has denied the Tibetan community in the country the permission of holding events to mark the 84th birthday of spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:13 IST

UK Foreign Min does not agree with Ambassador's leaked critique of Trump

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): UK's Foreign Minister and Prime Ministerial hopeful Jeremy Hunt does not agree with the British Ambassador to the US' critique of US President Donald Trump in secret cables, which were recently leaked to the media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:56 IST

Three crew members of British Airways suspended after running...

Pulau Ujong [SIngapore], July 8 (ANI): Three crew members of the British Airways have been suspended and could lose their job after they allegedly ran naked through a corridor of a Singapore hotel at night as part of a dare.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:25 IST

Dead fish seen after runoff from alcohol warehouse fire pollutes...

Kentucky [USA], July 8 (ANI): Dead fish were seen floating down Kentucky River, days after runoff from an alcohol warehouse fire polluted the water body, impacting the aquatic life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:56 IST

Taliban representatives, Afghan leaders resume peace talks in Doha

Doha [Qatar], July 8 (ANI): Afghan government officials and representatives of Taliban on Monday resumed dialogues on the second day of the Inter Afghan summit being held in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:49 IST

5.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Iran

Ahvaz [Iran], July 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale shook western Iran on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:51 IST

Keeping Nawaz behind bars a crime: says Maryam, demands Pak PM's...

Mandi Bahauddin [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Keeping former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif behind bars is a crime after video evidence of the accountability judge was released, claimed his daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz while calling for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation during a rall

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:42 IST

British Airways fined USD 236 million over data breach

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): British Airways has been fined USD 236 million by the Information Commissioner's Office after card details of more than 380,000 customers were stolen from the company's website and app following a cyber attack in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Al-Shabaab publicly executes 10 in Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], July 8 (ANI): At least 10 people were reportedly executed in public places over the past week by terrorists belonging to the al-Shabaab group in southern Somalia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:10 IST

In a bid to cut costs, Pak PM expresses wish to stay at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): In a bid to cut costs with a struggling economy back home, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his wish to stay at the ambassador's residence during his visit to the US capital later this month.

Read More
iocl