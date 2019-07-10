Disrespectful: UK Foreign Secy slams Trump over remarks on May

London [UK], Jul 10 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday hit back at United States President Donald Trump over his repeated attacks on Prime Minister Theresa May, terming the comments he made "disrespectful" and "wrong".

"@realDonaldTrump friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country. Your diplomats give their private opinions to @SecPompeo and so do ours!" he tweeted.

Underlining that diplomats have to respect each other, Hunt said that UK ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch, would remain in office if he became the Prime Minister of the country.

"You said the UK/US alliance was the greatest in history and I agree but allies need to treat each other with respect as @theresa_may has always done with you. Ambassadors are appointed by the UK government and if I become PM our Ambassador stays," he said in another tweet.

Both Hunt and his predecessor Boris Johnson are vying for the UK's top post to replace May.

The UK and the US have been at loggerheads after Darroch labelled Trump as "inept," "insecure," and "incompetent" in the secret cables which were leaked to a UK newspaper.

A UK government official confirmed the leak to CNN while declaring the information in the compromised documents to be true.

Earlier in the day, Trump had called Darroch a "very stupid guy" and raked up May's "foolish" handling of the Brexit process, describing it as a "disaster", in a second straight day of blistering attacks at the UK government.

"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled," he had tweeted.

"I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don't know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far," the US President had said.

Trump on Monday said that his administration will "no longer" deal with Darroch, claiming that he is not liked or well thought of within the US.

He had also changed gears and slammed May for her handling of the Brexit process, calling it a "mess".

The leak has the potential to spell trouble for the UK, as it may jeopardise a probable trade deal with Washington after Brexit, or UK's impending exit from the European Union (EU). (ANI)

