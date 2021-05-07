Dominic Raab, Jaishankar discuss ways to boost trade, create jobs through 2030 UK-India Roadmap

London [UK], May 7 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) discussed the ways to boost trade, create jobs and reinforce maritime and cyber security cooperation through 2030 UK-India Roadmap.

After a meeting with Jaishankar, Raab tweeted: "Great to meet virtually with @DrSJaishankar and discuss how 2030 UK-India Roadmap will boost trade, create jobs and reinforce maritime & cyber security cooperation. As @BorisJohnson and @narendramodi set out this week, we are strengthening the friendship between UK-India."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said in a tweet: "Just concluded the bilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting with British counterpart @DominicRaab. Focussed on our responsibility for implementing the 2030 Roadmap. Confident that we will see early progress on many fronts."



In a subsequent tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Also explored our strategic convergences across regions. Discussed the Indo-Pacific, global health challenges and UN cooperation in some detail."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit on Tuesday and agreed on ambitious plans for the next decade of the UK-India relationship.

India and UK agreed on a '2030 Roadmap' which will provide a framework for bilateral relations across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.

In addition to commitments on the Indo-Pacific, India and the UK agreed to build on existing government-to-government collaboration on India's future combat air engine requirement. (ANI)

