Drone strike at Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters injures five

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (ANI): In a recent strike, a Ukrainian drone attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, injuring five people, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the Fleet Headquarters, according to preliminary data, it is a drone. Five people were injured, they are members of the fleet headquarters, and there were no deaths," Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Sunday, reported Sputnik.

All the celebratory events that were supposed to take place in Sevastopol on Sunday to mark Navy Day (celebrated in Russia annually, on the last Sunday of July) came to halt over security concerns.



Earlier, Russia's Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by heavy fire and detonation of ammunition.

The ship, whose initial name was "Slava," was laid down in 1976 in Mykolaiv and commissioned in 1983.

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US and its European allies introduced sanctions targeting several major Russian banks and high-rank Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, besides ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system.

A number of countries, including Japan, South Korea and Australia, have also slapped financial sanctions and travel bans on Russia. They are mulling new targeted penalties to freeze assets and restrict travel against Russia's most influential political and military officials. (ANI)

