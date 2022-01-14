Duke of York's military affiliations, Royal patronages returned to Queen

London [UK], January 13 (ANI): Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, a statement from Buckingham Palace reported.



"With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties defending this case as a private citizen," tweeted Royal Family, United Kingdom.

Earlier, Britain's Prince Andrew in November 2019 announced that he's quitting royal duties following controversy over his "ill-judged" association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Further, a photo of Andrew and Epstein strolling in Central Park provoked further controversy. Following this, Andrew had to quit as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom. (ANI)

