EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM discuss Indo-Pacific, trade & economic cooperation

Matera [Itlay], June 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau on Tuesday and discussed issues of bilateral concerns incuding the Indo-Pacific as well as trade and economic cooperation.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Useful conversation with FM @MarcGarneau of Canada on Indo-Pacific, trade & economic cooperation and bilateral concerns. Agreed to remain in touch."

Jaishankar, who is in Italy for the G20 ministerial meetings also met his counterparts from Britain, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Mexico and the EU.

Jaishankar addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting and said that international cooperation is the answer to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said the real economy needs decentralised globalisation, including in manufacturing, food and health and resilient supply chains must develop in parallel.

He said there was a need of greater international cooperation to deal with the COVID-19 challenge.

The G20 is an inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.

Italy holds the Presidency of the G20 at present. The Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting is one of the ministerial meetings organized as part of the G20 Leaders Summit 2021. (ANI)