EAM Jaishankar meets EU's Federica Mogherini

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Union's Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels on Friday and shared perspective on better governance and greater development in the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

During the discussion, the two leaders emphasized the need for renouncing hostility, terror and violence by Pakistan so as to build normal neighbourly relations with India.

The EAM said that the discussions also touched upon various aspects of India- EU cooperation, as well as the recent developments pertaining to Afghanistan.

"Glad to meet EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security @FedericaMog again. Discussed various aspects of India- EU cooperation and the evolving situation in Afghanistan," Jaishankar wrote on twitter.

"Shared our perspective on better governance and greater development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Emphasized the need to renounce hostility, terror and violence by Pakistan to build normal neighbourly relations,' he added.







Jaishankar arrived in Belgium on Thursday following the successful completion of his three-nation tour to Russia, Hungary, and Poland. The visit to Russia focused on reviewing preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok next week for the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). (ANI)

