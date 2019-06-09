Opera singer Maria Novella Malfetti and the musicians of the Amsterdam Van Conservatorium performing earth anthem in Amsterdam on June 7. Photo/ANI
Opera singer Maria Novella Malfetti and the musicians of the Amsterdam Van Conservatorium performing earth anthem in Amsterdam on June 7. Photo/ANI

Earth anthem penned by Indian poet-diplomat premiered in Europe

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:49 IST

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 9 (ANI): In a proud moment for the nation, an earth anthem penned by Indian poet and diplomat Abhay Kumar was recently performed at Amsterdam Business Gala Award">Amsterdam Business Gala Awards.
The anthem was performed by a well-known opera singer Maria Novella Malfetti and the musicians of the Amsterdam Van Conservatorium at the awards on June 7.
Addressing the gathering through a video message, Abhay said: "Wherever we are from, we have our planet in common and we can come together to sing an Earth Anthem."
Malfatti described her experience of singing the Anthem "exciting and full of joy."
His inspiration to write the anthem came after he saw 'Blue Marble,' an image of our planet taken from the space, eleven years ago in Russia.
The music was released in 2013 in New Delhi on the occasion of the World Environment Day at a function organised by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).
The earth anthem has, by far, been translated into more than 30 languages and has been put to music by Dr L Subramaniam and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy. It was also performed by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Brasilia in February 2018.
UNESCO had also appreciated the initiative calling it "an inspiring idea that can help to bring the world together."
It has also won the support of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Dada Saheb Phalke Award-winning director Shyam Benegal, actress Manisha Koirala and organisations such as Habitat for Humanity and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:28 IST

Amid continuing US sanctions, Javad Zarif urges Europe to...

Tehran [Iran], Jun 9 (ANI): Iran on Sunday reiterated its threat to further withdraw from its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in case the European countries do not normalise economic ties with the Tehran amid continued US sanctions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:21 IST

Sudan's pro-military movement calls for nationwide 'civil disobedience'

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 9 (ANI): In the aftermath of a bloody military crackdown that left at least 113 people dead in Khartoum, Sudan's pro-military movement has called for a nationwide 'civil disobedience' movement to demand civilian rule in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:10 IST

London: Baloch organisations hold joint campaign against...

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): The World Baloch Organization (WBO) and the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) have jointly launched a human rights awareness campaign in London.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:16 IST

Mortal remains of 12 Indians killed in Dubai bus accident brought home

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): The mortal remains of all 12 Indians who passed away in a bus accident in Dubai reached India on Sunday, according to the Consul General of India in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:11 IST

Neighbourhood First: Modi wraps up 2-nation visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Highlighting the importance India attaches to its neighbourhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrapped up his first bilateral overseas trip to Maldives and Sri Lanka after assuming office for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Massive protest in Hong Kong against China extradition bill

Hong Kong [China], Jun 9 (ANI): Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the recently proposed extradition rules by the government that would allow criminal suspects in the city to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Afghanistan: 4 Taliban militants killed after IED explodes prematurely

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 (ANI): At least four Taliban militants were killed and one sustained injury after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off prematurely in the central province of Daikundi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:22 IST

Mallya spotted at Kennington Oval, evades questions on extradition

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Democracy a part of India's ethos: Modi interacts with...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Welcomed amid loud chants of "Modi!Modi!", Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka at the India House here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:07 IST

Angelina Jolie seeks more international support for Venezuela

Bogota [Colombia], June 9 (ANI): Hollywood star and special envoy for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Angelina Jolie on Saturday urged the international community to provide more support to Venezuela, from where the number of refugees and migrants has risen to over four million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:50 IST

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan Oppn leader Mahinda Rajapaksa

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the incumbent Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition and former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his official visit to the nation on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:17 IST

Nepal seeks help in identifying bodies recovered from Mt Everest

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 9 (ANI): Nepal sought help in identifying the bodies of four mountaineers that were recovered from Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, during this expedition season.

Read More
iocl