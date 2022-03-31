Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude strikes Noumea, New Caledonia

New Caledonia [France], March 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck east of Noumea, New Caledonia, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Thursday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 31-03-2022, 02:27:01 IST, Lat: -22.661 & Long: 170.384, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 407km E of Noumea, New Caledonia," NCS tweeted.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck Tadine, New Caledonia region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.



"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 272 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia," USGS tweeted.

So far, no damage to property or casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

