New Caledonia [France], March 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck Tadine, New Caledonia region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.



"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 272 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia," USGS tweeted.

So far, no damage to property or casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)