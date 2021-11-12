Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference next year

Glasgow [UK], November 12 (ANI): The UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow has announced that Egypt was chosen to host the upcoming session of the conference in 2022 (COP27).

At the summit on Thursday, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change congratulated Egypt, highlighting that the UAE will cooperate with partners everywhere to identify lessons learned in order to achieve effective results, Gulf News reported.

He added that the UAE will work to ensure that all segments of society are part of this great effort to allow humanity to change course to a better future, extending an open invitation to the world to advance real climate action through inclusion, transparency and responsibility.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the 2023 edition of the conference, Gulf News reported.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced that the UAE had won its bid to host the COP28 conference in 2023.

The UN Climate Change Conference is the largest global conference of heads of states and governments on climate and environmental issues.

"We congratulate the UAE for winning bid to host COP28 conference in 2023. It is the most international climate conference. Our country deserves this win. We will put all our potential and capabilities to make this conference a success," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

"The UAE will remain committed to global climate efforts and work to protect our Earth planet," he added. (ANI)