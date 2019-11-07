Emergency Situation at Schiphol Airport: Passengers, crew safely deplane aircraft

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 7 (ANI): Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday said that all passengers and crew members aboard an aircraft, which authorities said is being investigated for a "suspicious situation" by the Dutch Royal Military have deplaned and are safe.

"Passengers and crew are safely off-board. On-site research is still continuing," tweeted the offical Twitter account of the Schipol Airport. The incident is taking place onboard AirEuropa's UX1094 flight to Madrid, according to Russia Today.

At least 27 people and crew members were on board of the plane when three men armed with knives were trying to take control of an outbound flight, Sputnik reported citing multiple reports.

The Dutch Royal Military police is investigating a "suspicious situation" on the aircraft. Reports from inside the airport hinted at an event with "major consequences for the population."

Dutch emergency management authorities issued a 'Grip 3 report,' a procedure usually initiated in case of "an incident or serious event with major consequences for the population."

Emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, are arriving at the scene, and several departure gates have reportedly been locked down, reported Russia Today.

The airport is Europe's third busiest, after London's Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. (ANI)

