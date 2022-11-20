Energy supply issues persist in Kyiv after Russian missile attacks: Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 19 (ANI): Despite the restoration of power grid in Ukraine, energy supply issues continue to persist in several regions of Kyiv, according to CNN.

In his address on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it's still difficult to get enough electricity to "Kyiv region and Kyiv and that energy supply issues persist in the capital and 17 other regions.

"It's still difficult to get enough electricity to "Kyiv region and Kyiv. It's very difficult in the Odesa region, and also the Vinnytsia region and Ternopil region," Zelensky said in his address.



Following Russian missile assaults on Thursday that caused 10 million customers to lose service, the director of Ukraine's Energy Industry Research Center promised that power would be restored in his country. Operators have had to widely impose emergency cuts to deal with the country's diminished supply, which means regions only receive a limited amount of energy and are occasionally subject to intentional blackouts, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the Nikopol district in southern Ukraine was hit by Russian shells overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the head of the Nikopol district military administration, as per CNN.

"About sixty shells and rocket munitions fell on peaceful settlements," Yevhen Yevtushenko said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

"Although residential buildings and cars were damaged, no one was reported injured in the shelling," Yevtushenko added.

Notably, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is seized by Russia, is located across the river from the Nikopol district, which is situated in the Dnipropetrovsk area, reported CNN. (ANI)

