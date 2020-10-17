Erdogan has close links with terrorist organisations, including ISIS: Swedish Nordic Monitor

Stockholm [Sweden], October 17 (ANI): New evidence was revealed by the Swedish Nordic Monitor website on Turkey's close association with terrorist organisations, Daesh (ISIS) in particular, in order to fulfil its own ambitions, agendas and defeat its political opponents.



"Turkish regime recruited member of Daesh organisation, Abdul Qadir Masharipov, who carried out an attack in Istanbul in 2017 and killed 39 persons in order to avenge the preacher Fethullah Gulen, known for his opposition to the head of the Turkish regime, Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Sanaa News reported, citing a report released by the website on Friday.

Erdogan's close associations with terrorist groups in Syria has been confirmed by various reports, the prime one being ISIS and their involvement in commercial deals with the terrorists and even the purchase of stolen oil from Syria and Iraq.

Turkey, due to Erdogan's actions, has become a breeding ground for terrorists who receive funding, support, and training on the country's territory to commit crimes in Syria. (ANI)

