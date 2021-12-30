EU actions increase tensions in Europe: Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union has done a lot to increase tensions in Europe, including by creating the Eastern Partnership initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The European Union did a lot with its own hands to escalate tensions in Europe ... In 2009, it created the Eastern Partnership format aimed at countering Russian integration initiatives and, in general, carving out a sphere of influence for itself in the post-Soviet space," Zakharova told a briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)