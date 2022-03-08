EU agrees to begin examining bids from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to join bloc

Brussels [Belgium], March 8 (ANI): European Union ambassadors on Monday agreed to examine bids by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to join the bloc, starting the lengthy process towards accession.

The French Presidency of the EU said that the 27 Permanent Representatives of European Countries had, "agreed to invite the European Commission to present an opinion on each of the applications for EU membership submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova."

"Launch of a written procedure for the Council to validate draft letters seeking the opinion of the @EU_Commission," the French Presidency said on Twitter.

Two former Soviet republics-- Georgia and Moldova-- last week applied for European Union (EU) membership in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

These applications came days after Ukraine said it was seeking fast-track membership to the bloc.



Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the application for EU Membership is another milestone on the path of European integration aimed at the accession of the country into a common European family.

Aside from Georgia, Moldova has also officially applied for membership in the EU.

On Thursday, Moldova's President Maia Sandu said that the country had signed "a request to join the European Union".

Both Moldova's and Georgia's bid to forge closer ties with the West have long perturbed Russia. Both these countries have signed Association Agreements with the EU "on economic integration and political approximation" and free trade.

As Russia continue to advance near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials have asked for swift entry into the EU. (ANI)

