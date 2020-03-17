EU borders, Schengen zone to be closed for 30 days: French President

Paris [France], Mar 17 (Sputnik/ANI): The borders of the European Union (EU) and the Schengen area will be closed for a period of 30 days starting from March 17 due to the spread of the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (local time).

"From tomorrow afternoon, the borders of the EU and the Schengen zone will be closed for 30 days," Macron said in a second televised address to the nation in the last four days.

The French President also said that the travel on the territory of France will be seriously restricted for at least 15 days starting on Tuesday.

"Street meetings and family reunions are no longer permitted," Macron stressed, adding that France was in a state of "sanitary war". (Sputnik/ANI)

