European Council President Charles Michel
European Council President Charles Michel

EU Council Chief to convene informal meeting on COVID-19 on October 29

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2020 01:02 IST


Geneva [Switzerland], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday announced an informal video conference on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic scheduled for October 29 amid a deteriorating epidemiological situation in a number of countries, calling for stepping up joint efforts.

"Inviting leaders for an informal video conference on October 29, 2020, on COVID-19. We need to strengthen our collective effort to fight COVID-19," Michel wrote on Twitter.
Europe has been among the regions experiencing a sharp resurgence of new infections since early September, setting new single-day record highs. (ANI/Sputnik)

Loading...
iocl
iocl