EU Council extends sanctions related to chemical weapons until October 2022

Brussels [Belgium], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Council of the European Union on Monday extended sanctions related to chemical weapons, including against Russians, until October 16, 2022.



"The Council today decided to extend the restrictive measures against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons for an additional year, until 16 October 2022," the Council said in a statement.

"The current sanctions regime was first introduced in 2018 to target individuals and entities directly responsible for the development and use of chemical weapons, as well as those providing financial, technical or material support," the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

